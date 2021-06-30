Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Share Their Blood-sucking Vampire Look; See Photo

Travis Barker recently took to Instagram and shared a brand new selfie featuring him along with his lady love, Kourtney Kardashian. In the picture, the two used a filter in which they looked like blood-sucking vampires as they stared into the camera intensely.

Taking to Instagram stories, Travis shared a picture in which he wore a black t-shirt along with a silver chain and covered his hair with a beanie. On the other hand, Kourtney wore a black top, paired a look with a sling bag and sunglasses while her hair was left loose. He used the filter in which their lips looked like bloodsucking vampires. The picture was reposted by Kourtney on her Instagram stories by adding a set of emojis. Have a look at their Instagram story below:

The couple often shares pictures featuring each other on social media. A few days ago, Kourtney shared a set of mushy pictures with Travis as she was seen sitting on his lap and holding his hand. She was dressed in a black one-piece whereas Travis wore a black tee. She shared the post without mentioning anything in her caption. Earlier, she shared a series of pictures in which Travis can be seen carrying her in his arms while kissing her as the two were dressed in casual outfits. She simply captioned her post with emojis. Take a look at Kourtney Kardashian's photos below.

About the couple's relationship

In January, a source told People that Kourtney and Travis have been "friends for a long time, but it's turned romantic." It was also revealed that Travis often spoils Kourtney and gave her the most amazing, beautiful flower arrangement for her birthday. The source added that Kourtney seems very happy with Travis and he is very much into her. They made their relationship official in February when they shared a hand-holding picture on social media over Valentine's Day weekend. The post was shared by Kourtney without any caption. Take a look at the post shared by Kourtney Kardashian below:

