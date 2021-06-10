Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Disneyland Memory Gets Captured Into Coffee Art

Musician Travis Barker, who has been dating Kourtney Kardashian since the beginning of 2021, recently shared a picture of a coffee art that displays the couple’s day in Disneyland. Travis shared this picture on his Instagram story, which was also reshared by Kourtney Kardashian. Read on to know more about it.

Kourtney Kardashian had recently visited Disneyland with Travis Barker, on May 26. Kourtney had brought along her kids Mason and Penelope, and Travis too had gone with his kids, Alabama and Landon. Kourtney Kardashian had posted pictures from the visit on her Instagram, one of which was a picture of her with Travis Barker, standing facing Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty castle. It was this picture that was made into a coffee art that Travis Barker shared on his Instagram. Take a look at the pictures of the coffee art here:

Here is the picture of Kourtney and Travis from Disneyland which she had uploaded on her Instagram. It later inspired coffee art. Check out.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship

For a long time, Kourtney Kardashian had been in a relationship with Scott Disick, which was also shown in their TV series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. However, their on-again, off-again relationship soon ended, and Kourtney began dating Travis Barker in January 2021. In the KUWTK Reunion trailer, which was recently uploaded, Kourtney was asked about her break up with Scott Disick, to which she said that his substance abuse was ‘the deal-breaker.’ Scott Disick was also asked about Kourtney’s current relationship with Travis. In May, Kourtney Kardashian had also uploaded pictures on her Instagram, where she was tattooing Travis Barker’s arm. One of the pictures showed that she had tattooed the words ‘I love you,’ on his arm.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians finale and reunion

The Kardashian and Jenner family had announced in September 2020 that season 20, which began airing in March 2021, would be the final season of their TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The final episode of the show is going to air on June 10, on E! A week later, on June 17, a reunion special episode of KUWTK is all set to premiere. The KUWTK reunion will be hosted by Andy Cohen. The trailer of the reunion special episode was released on the official YouTube channel of the show.

Promo Image Source: Travis Barker / Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

