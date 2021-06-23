Kourtney Kardashian Bonds With Boyfriend Travis Barker's Kids On A Beachy Weekend Getaway

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who have been friends for years, made their romance public in February and ever since, their Instagram handles have been filled with pictures of each other. Travis has been meeting with Kourtney's kids as well and now in her latest Instagram post, we see the Poosh founder spending a weekend at the beach with Travis and his three children.

Kourtney and Travis' relationship

The friends-turned-lovers duo loves posting pictures of each other even in private moments. The two have posted several photos of them kissing and holding each other throughout their relationship. The two have taken several trips in a short span too. They've been to Lake Powell, Utah, Disneyland together and they have also vacationed at Kourtney's new Palm Springs home as well.

Travis had been spotted playing with Kourtney's children in her summer home too. Now, Kourtney seems to be bonding with his children as well. Travis Barker's stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya (22), his son Landon Asher (17) and his daughter Alabama Luella (15) were all present during the weekend beach getaway. Look at Kourtney Kardashian's post here:

She also posted a sunset and several other pictures from her weekend getaway that Travis called, "best weekend." Kourtney was seen enjoying the waves and gushing over them as they all ran into the water.

Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram also has pictures of Travis' tattoo of her name, which he had gotten done on her birthday. The Kardashian sister too tattooed an "I love you" on her boyfriend's body. While the internet gushes over them and their PDA-packed pictures, Kourtney and Travis' relationship does not have support from their exes though. Shanna Moakler, Travis' ex-wife alleged that this new couple is the reason behind the distance between her and her children. She also made allegations that Travis had been involved with Kourtney's sister Kim first and then moved to Kourtney. Even Kourtney's ex and father of her children, Scott Disick too did not seem too pleased about her new boyfriend as there were rumours that he wanted to rekindle his romance with her.

But, the couple seems to have not let any of this bother them and are often featured on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram spending quality time with one another.

IMAGE: KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.