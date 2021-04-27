Last Updated:

Kourtney Kardashian Catches Up On 'Bridgerton' After Kim Admits Obsession With The Show

Kourtney Kardashian catches up on "Bridgerton" after Kim admits she's obsessed with the popular Netflix show. Read on to know more about it all.

In Picture: Kourtney Kardashian, Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor as their respective characters in Bridgereton

Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram family quite recently learned that the reality television star has begun watching Netflix's Bridgerton, courtesy of her latest Instagram story. As one will see in the image below, Kourtney Kardashian can be seen catching up on the events of the successful Netflix series while travelling from one point to another. The news comes after her sister, Kim Kardashian expressed her obsession with the show. In addition to the same, very recently, a Bridgerton cast member even revealed that a scene in the series had a connection to Kim Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian catches up on Bridgerton:

Bridgerton

Kim Kardashian's Bridgerton connection:

On the subject of Kim Kardashian's Bridgerton connection, Bridgerton cast member, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in the Netflix series very recently revealed that the inspiration for the Featheringtons has indeed come from the Armenian reality television star sisters. In response, an ecstatic Kim Kardashian took to Twitter in order to express her utter delight after finding out about the same. She even went on to express how being a small part of the show would mean the world to her. This led to a Twitter exchange that was filled with mutual admiration.

Kim Kardashian's Twitter exchange with Nicola Coughlan:

Kourtney Kardashian, much like a majority of the Kardashian-Jenner sisterhood, is a successful entrepreneur and a social media influencer. As of this writing, her Instagram account is followed by over 117 Million people. A large part of her Instagram account is made up of her selfies, pictures of her kids, family and her beau. Occasionally, she would even share pictures that have something to do with her business ventures as well.

A peek into Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

