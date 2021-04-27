Kourtney Kardashian Catches Up On 'Bridgerton' After Kim Admits Obsession With The Show

Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram family quite recently learned that the reality television star has begun watching Netflix's Bridgerton, courtesy of her latest Instagram story. As one will see in the image below, Kourtney Kardashian can be seen catching up on the events of the successful Netflix series while travelling from one point to another. The news comes after her sister, Kim Kardashian expressed her obsession with the show. In addition to the same, very recently, a Bridgerton cast member even revealed that a scene in the series had a connection to Kim Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian catches up on Bridgerton:

Source: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian's Bridgerton connection:

On the subject of Kim Kardashian's Bridgerton connection, Bridgerton cast member, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in the Netflix series very recently revealed that the inspiration for the Featheringtons has indeed come from the Armenian reality television star sisters. In response, an ecstatic Kim Kardashian took to Twitter in order to express her utter delight after finding out about the same. She even went on to express how being a small part of the show would mean the world to her. This led to a Twitter exchange that was filled with mutual admiration.

Kim Kardashian's Twitter exchange with Nicola Coughlan:

As the world’s number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?

Because I feel like she should know this — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 20, 2021

WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!! https://t.co/KVnCi6UZRT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2021

OMG I’m gonna faint!!!!!! Does this make me an honorary Duchess in Bridgerton ?!?!?!? I am the corset Queen!!! ðŸ˜‰ https://t.co/pMDp15kVFp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian, much like a majority of the Kardashian-Jenner sisterhood, is a successful entrepreneur and a social media influencer. As of this writing, her Instagram account is followed by over 117 Million people. A large part of her Instagram account is made up of her selfies, pictures of her kids, family and her beau. Occasionally, she would even share pictures that have something to do with her business ventures as well.

A peek into Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram:

Kourtney Kardashian/Bridgerton Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.