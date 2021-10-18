Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Engaged, Shows Off Engagement Ring; See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently made a thrilling piece of the announcement revealing that they have been engaged.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a glimpse of how Braker proposed to her around hundreds of red roses on the beach with candles lit around them.

Kourtney and Travis Barker Engaged

Kourtney Kardashian recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures in which she can be seen sharing a memorable moment with her beau Travis Barker. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a stunning backless black attire while Travis Barker can be seen sporting a black and white striped tee as they gazed into the eyes of each other. In the caption, she tagged barker and wrote 'Forever.'

All the fans were thrilled to learn about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement and flooded the comments section with love and best wishes for the couple. Even numerous celebrity artists such as Simon Huck, Lauren Kennedy, Shanina Shaik, Sarah Howard and others took to Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram post and expressed their delight on their engagement announcement. Take a look at some of the reactions to Kourtney Kardashian's latest Instagram post.

Kourtney Kardashian Engagement Ring

The moment they announced their engagement, Kim Kardashian took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video clip of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardhasin in which they can be seen sharing an intimate kissing moment. Kim also gave a clear glimpse of a massive diamond ring on Kourtney's finger. Take a look-

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

When did Kourtney and Travis Barker start dating?

Rumours about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dating each other began doing rounds on social media from January 2021 when the duo posted identical pictures from Kris Jenner home in Palm Springs. The couple also began raising their fans' curiosity by frequently reacting to each other's posts on Instagram. A couple of news outlets recently revealed that a source confirmed the news about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dating each other and stated that their romance began in late 2020.

Image: AP