Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Time Off From Work While Spending Time With Family In Lockdown

Kourtney Kardashian has been enjoying her time off in lockdown as it gave her the much-needed break from work and spending time with her children. The Keeping Up With Kardashians star featured in the podcast That Was Fun With Addison & Sheri hosted by her Tik Tok pal Addison Rae. Rae had shared the teaser on her Instagram story and wrote "New episode of That Was Fun with a special guest!" while she tagged Kourtney.

Kourtney Kardashian enjoys her time in lockdown

In the That Was Fun podcast, Kourtney got candid about her time in the lockdown and talked about juggling her work and motherhood in the past. The business Moghul said she had been enjoying the time off in the lockdown. She remembered her days used to be booked and she used to get tied up with work the entire day, from workouts and a bunch of things for glam and a work call on the way home, until the clock hit the dinner time with her family. Talking about her quarantine schedule she said she was now in charge of being responsible almost for getting things done in the house.

Kourtney also admitted she struggled to get things done since there is no proper schedule and she would end up procrastinating. She said because of the current routine and added responsibilities on her she thought she had an entire day and so she can make a work phone call whenever or she can do something else any time a day. She said when she was with the kids somethings came up. She said that has been hard for her and she needed to schedule things into her day. She concluded she should structure it properly and get things really done.

About Kourtney Kardashian's children and personal life

Kourtney Kardashian was in an on-and-off relationship with media personality Scott Disick from 2005 to 2015. The couple has three children together, 11-year-old son Mason Dash, 8-year-old daughter Penelope Scotland and 6-year old son Reign Aston Disick before their spilt and now they hold their joint custody. As of January 2021, Kourtney has been dating musician Travis Baker. Disick on the other hand has been dating Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's 19-year-old daughter Amelia.

IMAGE: KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

