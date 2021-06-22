Kourtney Kardashian Gives A Peek Of Her Weekend Fun By The Beach With Beau Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, June 22, to give a sneak peek of her weekend fun. The 42-year-old American socialite, who recently bid adieu to her long-time running reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, was seen having fun with her longtime boyfriend, singer Travis Barker. The Kardashian Konfidential writer spent her time with her boyfriend along with Atiana De La Hoya, Landon Barker, and Alabama Luella Barker by the beach.

Kourtney Kardashian weekend fun by the beach

In Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram post, she shared a video of them running into the sea in the windy weather. They had wrapped up towels around their swimwear and were seen screaming as they immersed themselves in the cold water. After a little time, they all came back running when huge waves of the sea were coming toward them. Kourtney shared photos of the beach and the luxury lounge chairs. She added the photos of her delicious meal and the garden of the beach bungalow they were staying in. Towards the end, Kourtney added the photo of the sunset as they drove back on the highway. Kourtney added a simple caption writing just "weekend" along with a white heart emoticon.

As soon as she added the post to her Instagram feed, Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend Travis Barker wrote in the comments, "Best Weekend" with tearing up, red heart, and waves emoticons to which Kourtney replied with tearing up and red heart emoticons. Alabama Luella Barker dropped a red heart and raising hands emoticons in a comment to which Kourtney replied with a red heart emoticon. Her fans dropped comments like "Magic weekend" and "May happiness be with you always Kourtney". Read comments here-

A look at Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

Recently, Kourtney shared an intimate photo with Travis of making out with him during a recording session. Travis commented on the photo, "My Baby" with a heart on fire emoticon and Kourtney replied the same to him. The reports of Kourtney Kardashian dating Travis Barker began in January this year. According to E!, Kourtney's ex-husband Scott Disick, who is also the father of her three children Mason, Penelope, and Reign, was very happy for the couple. As per the report, he was although not surprised since Travis and Kourtney were spending a lot of time together.

