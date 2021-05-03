Kourtney Kardashian Goes Rock Climbing On Sunny Day, Calls Herself 'adventurer'

American personality Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday, May 03, 2021, to give fans a glimpse of her recent adventure trip. Along with the picture, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kourtney Kardashian shared pictures from her recent trip where she went mountain climbing. In the pictures, the actor can be seen giving a glimpse of her entire trip right from her sitting in the jeep, walking to the rocks and climbing them too. In the first picture, Kourtney shared a selfie where she can be seen holding her hat as it is flying due to the wind.

In the second picture, she can be seen rock climbing and is also seen taking precautions by wearing a harness and a helmet. In the last picture, the actor is seen relaxing in the jeep giving fans a glimpse of the lovely scenery. Along with these fun pictures, Kardashian also penned a caption calling herself an “adventurer”. Take a look at Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram post below.

As soon as Kourtney shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users were shocked at knowing that Kourtney was a mountain climber, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “I can’t believe I’m only just finding out that you can rock climb”. Another user wrote, “KOURTNEY YOU'RE AWESOME”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from this post, Kourtney Kardashian recently shared her adorable morning routine on her Instagram handle and it included cuddles and kisses for her kids. In the recent post, Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign Aston Disick was seen cradled in his mother's lap when she planted loving kisses on his face. Along with the picture, she also shared a note in the third pic that read 'Kiss me Reign'. Captioning the picture, Kourtney wrote 'kisses on a Reigny day'. Kourtney has three kids with former partner Scott Disick namely Mason Dash, Penelope Scotland, and Reign Aston Disick. Take a look at the post below.

