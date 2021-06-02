Kourtney Kardashian Has An Extravagant 'hack' To 'turn A Walk Into A Workout'; See Photo

After giving netizens a sneak-peek into her we-time with her kids Penelope Scotland Disick, Reign Aston Disick and beau Travis Barker over the weekend, Kourtney Kardashian has now revealed her extravagant "hack" to turn a walk into a workout. On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram handle to post a photograph of herself flaunting her enviably toned physique in an all-black ensemble, which left her celebrity pals, as well as netizens, gushing over it. In the photograph, Kourtney could be seen surrounded by her entourage as she took a stroll down the street.

Here's how Kourtney Kardashian turns "a walk into a workout"

While Kourtney Kardashian's photos and videos from last weekend with Travis and her & Scott Disick's kids have been making headlines, the 42-year-old recently made jaws drop with her latest post on Instagram as she kicked off the month of June 2021 with a bang. Yesterday, i.e. June 1, the owner of Poosh took to her Instagram handle to post a photograph of herself taking a walk while sipping on some Coca-Cola. In the photograph, Kourtney could be seen rocking a black sheer sweetheart-neckline corseted top paired with a black cover-up skirt.

Kourtney rounded off her ensemble with a classic pair of black sunglasses, a mini black handbag, and mahogany coloured knee-high boots. In terms of her makeup, the mother of three kept it minimal with a no-makeup look, complemented with a blow-dried mid parted hairdo. Along with posting the photo, she jokingly captioned her IG post writing, "Hacks to turn a walk into a workout @poosh (sic)".

Check out Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram post below:

Soon after Kourtney Kardashian's photo surfaced on the internet, it was quick to do the rounds on social media and garnered heaps of praise from netizens. Not only ardent fans but also celebrities including Miranda Kerr, Nicole Williams English, Shanina Shaik among many others lavished her with compliments. While one user gushed, "This fit is IT", another wrote, "How dare you find yourself hotter in your 40’s than your 20’s. Gives this 35-year-old hope girl".

Take a look at some more reactions below:

IMAGE: KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

