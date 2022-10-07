Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Her 'curves', Says Hubby Barker Helped Her Love Her Body

Kourtney Kardashian gave away major body positivity goals in the latest episode of The Kardashians. The American socialite revealed she is learning to accept and love her body and her husband Travis Barker is playing an important role in self-realisation.

According to People, the 43-year-old opened up about her changing body in the Thursday episode of The Kardashians. During the episode, she revealed she gained weight throughout her IVF treatment with Barker. The eldest sister in the Kardashian-Jenner clan said, "So obviously my body's changed. But it was all of the hormones that the doctors put me on." She further revealed the treatment took a toll on her mental and physical health due to which she struggled in feeling comfortable and happy about her changes.

The Lemme founder revealed she has been facing a lot of online criticism regarding her weight gain, which has made it tough for her to go through comments on her social media. However, her husband's constant appreciation has made her "so into" her body.

She said, "Every day, Travis is like, 'You're perfect.'". "If I make one complaint, he's like, 'You're perfect. You're so fine… You've never been better,'" she added.

Kourtney Kardashian praises her husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian expressed her gratefulness for having a "supportive" partner, who always gives her compliments. She revealed her husband's appreciation has helped her embrace and love the changes in her body. She added, "When I was super skinny, it's like a time when I was super anxious… Not about eating. Not about staying at a certain weight. But, like, just in toxic relationships. I used to always say this: When I'm super skinny, just know I'm not happy."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker began dating at the beginning of 2021 as they were reportedly spotted hanging out together in February, last year. The couple officially tied the knot on May 15 in a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California. A week later, the couple had another wedding ceremony in Italy, which was attended by their close family members and friends, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and more.

Image: AP