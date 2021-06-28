Kourtney Kardashian Leaves Fans Gushing Over Her '117 Degrees' Holiday Pictures; See Post

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on June 28, to give fans a glimpse of her holiday pictures that is truly unmissable. Along with the pictures, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kourtney Kardashian shared a series of pictures giving fans a sneak peek into how she’s enjoying her holiday at a picturesque location. In the first picture, the actor can be seen striking a pose as she balances in the swimming ring. The next picture shows Kourtney posing for the camera as she is busy eating her ice cream. In the following pictures, the actor shares a photo of the setting sun, enjoying her green juice, playing table tennis and much more. Along with the picture, she penned a caption that read, “117 degrees” along with a set of emojis revealing the things she’s done in the post. Take a look:

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans rushed to drop their comments. Some of the users wished they were on a vacation too, while some could not stop gushing over the same. One of the users wrote, “Palm Springs queen”. Another user wrote, “these are such great pics, love it”. Take a look at a few more comments below:

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who have been friends for years, announced their romance in February, and their Instagram accounts have been filled with pictures of each other ever since. Travis has also been meeting with Kourtney's children, and in her most recent Instagram post, we see the Poosh founder spending a weekend at the beach with Travis and his three children. Travis was also seen playing with Kourtney's children at her summer home. Kourtney now appears to be bonding with his children as well. Travis Barker's stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, son Landon Asher, and daughter Alabama Luella were all present for the weekend beach trip. Take a look at the post:

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

