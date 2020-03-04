Kourtney Kardashian Looks Mesmerising In Gorgeous Purple Gown

Kourtney Kardashian looked absolutely stunning in her soft purple gown as she posed in a balcony in Paris. The gown was designed by Haider Ackerman and Kourtney Kardashian looked mesmerising as she posed in a balcony while she was in Paris.

Kourtney Kardashian's picture in purple gown is legit goals

In the caption, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians actor wrote in French about how much she loves Paris. She posted this picture on her Instagram account on March 2, 2020. Kourtney Kardashian has been attending the Paris Fashion Week and has been taking full advantage of it, by dressing up for the occasion. Kourtney Kardashian decided to part her hair in between and let it down. She was also seen holding a bunch of white roses.

On March 1, Kourtney Kardashian twinned with her sister Kim Kardashian in a Balmain’s new skintight latex outfit to attend Kanye’s Sunday Service in Paris. The designer of Kourtney’s gown, Haider also joined her for the service. The next day the Kardashian sisters were seen at Kanye Wests’ function the Yeezy Season 8 show.

There was also a special performance at the show, Kourtney Kardashian’s niece North West was a performer at the fashion show and even rapped lines like ‘What are those?’ as models walked down the ramp. North West also walked the ramp with Kourtney’s seven-year-old daughter Penelope Disick.

They were even seen in twinning in zebra and cheetah outfits for a stroll in Paris. Their hair was styled in a long braid for the Yeezy show. Kourtney Kardashian was also papped in Paris along with her daughter Penelope who rocked the Gucci coat as she walked aside her mother.

