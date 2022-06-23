Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up On Her Tips To Battle COVID-19 After 'full Recovery'

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian contracted COVID-19 last week for the second time, but has made a 'full recovery'. As per her post on her lifestyle blog Poosh, the 43-year-old has shared details regarding her experiences when she had tested positive for the disease. The Kardashians artiste also gave fans her top tips for battling the virus, stating that she wanted to share the most helpful things she learnt this time around. From the thermometer she is “obsessed” with to being vocal when feeling scared, here are Kourt's COVID tips.

Kourtney Kardashian shares tips to battle COVID-19

Kourtney discovered a thermometer at sister Kim Kardashian's house and stated that she didn't feel complete without it at home. She further added, "It doesn’t have to go in your ear or touch you and always seemed to be accurate for me … It felt really easy to check when you’re unable to move. So if you’re taking a kid’s temperature, it won’t wake them up because it just vibrates."

As per Poosh, Kourtney also stated that she has been putting peppermint oil at the base of her skull to heal congestion. "It feels so good and tingly and gives the best relief", she said. Not only this, but she also puts a few drops of essential oils, like peppermint, lavender, thyme, and eucalyptus, in a face steamer. She further noted that it’s important to be vocal when one feels alone or scared. "Have someone to check up on you, visit with you outside, or even bring you food and leave it at the door", she mentioned.

'Don’t be afraid to reach out to doctors': Kourtney

Kourtney also advised people to reach out to doctors as she said, "Don’t be afraid to reach out to doctors you trust or have a relationship with—they’re usually happy to help". Detailing her medicines, Kourtney said she had 3,000 mg vitamin C, 3,000 mg vitamin D, and 60 mg zinc every day when she had COVID. She followed this practice on the advice of her company's CCO, Sarah Howard. Kourtney took nattokinase supplements daily (along with vitamin C). To stay hydrated, she drank a packet of Liquid I.V. x Poosh per day, plus plenty of water and tea. Opening up about her fever, she said, “I like to starve my fever like my grandma always taught me".

COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is still not over yet. As of June 19, 2022, over 536 million confirmed cases and over 6.3 million deaths have been reported globally. On June 23, 2022, India reported 13,313 fresh COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours, while a day before that, the country recorded 12,000 new cases.