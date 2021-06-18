Kourtney Kardashian Posts Mushy Pics With Travis Barker, Latter Says 'My Baby'

Kourtney Kardashian has always been the quietest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan and has preferred to fly under the radar, but ever since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have gotten together, the scales have been tipped radically. The entrepreneur now does not shy away from the spotlight and is all for sharing the details of her life and love with the world. Kourtney’s latest pictures which she uploaded on Instagram on June 18, 2021, is a testament to how comfortable she is with sharing her relationship with the public now.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker indulge in PDA

Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram was witness to her on Travis Braker’s lap. The pictures she shared showed the two of them sharing a very tender moment. The first picture out of the two showed Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend dropping a kiss onto her lips. Kourtney Kardashian could be seen clutching onto his head as she kissed him back equally fervently. The second picture is a clearer shot of the two of them but it did not show their faces. Only Kourtney Kardashian’s back is visible in the picture and the fact that she is being carried by Travis Barker can be seen. Fans can also see from the pictures uploaded that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are in a record room, probably stealing moments between Travis Barker’s recording sessions. While Travis Barker is topless with a pair of slouchy black jeans in the picture, Kourtney Kardashian is wearing a pair of denim shorts with a white crop tank top.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram followers had a lot of thoughts to share in the comments. One of the first people to comment was Travis Barker himself. He commented calling Kourtney Kardashian, “my baby’”. Other people commented on the pictures saying that they were happy to see the two of them together and to see their happiness. Others commented saying that they could spot Machine Gun Kelly in the background recording something. The post received 966 thousand likes and over five thousand comments in under an hour and the number is on the rise.

IMAGE: KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

