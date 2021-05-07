Kourtney Kardashian Reacts To Claims That Said She 'single-handedly Ended KUWTK'

On May 6’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family decided to end the hit series after 20 seasons. Kim Kardashian referred to the crew as "extended family" before breaking down in tears while announcing the conclusion of the show. On the other hand, Kourtney Kardashian described her relationship with KUWTK and reacted to claims that said, "Kourtney Kardashian single-handedly ended KUWTK". Read ahead to know more.

Kourtney Kardashian describes her relationship with KUWTK

On the show, while describing her relationship with Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian said that they always said that they would do it together as long as they all wanted to do it and felt happy. In her confession, she explained that she has had moments when she wasn’t fully comfortable with filming. She added that there were also so many exciting moments in which they had the best times and great family trips and so many experiences that they couldn’t have had if they were not filming. She said, “I think it's been a love-hate relationship."

Kourtney Kardashian reacts to the unexpected backlash she received

Kourtney who dealt with some unexpected backlash online said, "It's so funny, there's all these memes online of like, 'Kourtney Kardashian single-handedly ended KUWTK’”. Scott Disick defended her by saying that it was because Kourtney had said earlier that she didn’t like filming so they assumed that she was the one who made the decision. He asked, "Does it bother you?" In response, she said that they are making a joke out of it but she is sure that there are people who believe it.

Further, Scott said he believes that wrapping up KUWTK was a family decision and Kourtney agreed. She also revealed that it is not the first time the Kardashians have questioned whether or not to continue the series. Every time their contract ends, they always have a conversation about whether they should continue the show and if they are happy with it. She said, "If everyone wanted to keep doing it I'm sure I would have kept doing it too. Unless I found my island to move to...."

Scott seemed to have a personal reason why he is hesitant to bid goodbye to the show. He said that his biggest fear is that they will float apart and no one will see each other as much because they wouldn’t work together every day. He said, "It's very sad to me, you know. It's kind of the ending of an era." Kourtney concluded by saying that it was going to come to an end at some point.

(IMAGE: KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.