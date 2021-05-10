Kourtney Kardashian Receives THIS Special Gift From Beau Travis Barker On Mother's Day

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker don’t shy away from showing the world how much they love each other. As Kourtney celebrated Mother’s Day on May 9, 2021, she shared a photo and a small video of a special gift by Travis Barker. Travis sent her three large bouquets of flowers as a special gift on Mother’s Day.

Kourtney receives a special gift from beau Travis Barker on the occasion of Mother's Day

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram story to share a photo of the special gift she received from Travis Barker. Along with a heart and crying emoji, Kourtney shared a small video of three massive bouquets that she received from Travis Barker. Take a look at the photos and video below.

Kourtney shares three children Reign Aston, Mason Dash, and Penelope Scotland with former partner Scott Disick. They announced their split in the year 2015. According to a report by People, Kourtney and Travis Barker have been in a relationship since January 24, 2021.

In recent weeks, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have shown the world how much they love each other at several instances. Last week, Travis posted a slideshow of images from their trip to Utah. In the caption, Travis wrote, “ Anywhere with you.” Last month, Travis also celebrated Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday and sent a similar large flower bouquet to Kourtney. Travis Barker also shares a daughter Alabama Luella, son Landon Asher and stepdaughter Atiana De la Hoya with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney Kardashian’s social media presence

Kourtney Kardashian is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently, she shared a photo of herself along with her mother Kris Jenner. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day @krisjenner!! For all that you have taught us, for the lessons, the laughs, for every single second, I love you so much and am so grateful for you”. Have a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Kourtney Kardashian’s post. The post garnered over five lakh likes and more than 1400 comments. One of the users adored the photo and wrote, “can she be my mom too?” while another user wrote, “ Kris Jenner. A true queen. Several others wished her Happy Mother’s Day. Take a look at some of the comments from her post below.

Promo Image: Travis Barker's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.