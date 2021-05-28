Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Kendall Jenner Returned Her Pricey Birthday Gifts

Hollywood's reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, aka KUTWK, is one of the much-loved shows among fans. In a sneak peek video of Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ latest episode, Kourtney Kardashian reveals that her sister Kendall Jenner slyly returned the past birthday presents that she lovingly gifted her. Kourtney also revealed that she knows how she’s going to get her revenge.

Kourtney Kardashian calls out Kendall for returning gifts

In the KUWTK episode, Kourtney, Kim and Khloe were seen discussing what to buy Kendall Jenner for her 25th birthday in November 2020. Kourtney tells them that she started her collection of Hèrmes China last year for her birthday where she got her like teacups and a teapot and all the tea stuff. She added that for Christmas, “I added to it and got her all the serving platters, so I was thinking I could add to it and get the dishes”.

Kourtney continues, "We called Hèrmes and I was like, 'Can you send me photos of what I didn't get yet?' and then they replied saying, 'I can absolutely do that but she returned everything that you got her.'" On hearing this, Khloe is left stunned while Kim controls her laugh. Kourtney revealed, "I, like, literally picked out each dish with thought and care". Kourtney concludes by saying that in a few years she'll wish that she had it. Kourtney laughs and says, "I want to be like, 'You think the joke's on me, you keep returning it. The joke's on you because I'm going to keep buying it!'". She revealed, "I just want to give it to her again to see her reaction".

About KUWTK

The twentieth and final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is currently on air. The final season debuted in March 2021 and will end on June 10. The reality TV show, which is one of the most popular reality TV shows, thrust the Kardashian-Jenner family into the spotlight. It follows the Kardashian and Jenner family's personal and professional lives. The show is well-known for depicting family discord and reconciliation, as well as their lavish lifestyles. The recent episodes of this season follow the family as they face the pandemic alongside the rest of the world.

