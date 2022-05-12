Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Broke $1m Engagement Ring: 'One Of Worst Things I've Done'

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the eldest of the famous sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, revealed that she accidentally broke her engagement ring. In October 2021, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker presented the 43-year-old with a diamond ring as the couple got engaged in a beautiful rosy setting by the beach in California.

Months after their engagement, they eloped to Las Vegas right after Grammys 2022 to 'unofficially' tie the knot. The conversation about her engagement ring was brought by Kris Jenner who noticed that Kourtney was not wearing the enormous diamond ring gifted by Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian accidentally broke her engagement ring

As per People, Kris Jenner asked Kourtney about her missing engagement ring in the latest episode of The Kardashians. The reality TV star replied that the ring was 'getting fixed' after she accidentally stepped on it and broke it. Recalling the incident, Kourtney said, ''I was sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts. I took the ring off and I put it next to me on the floor, like, thinking it would be safe right next to me.''

She continued, ''I had to get something up above in my closet, and when I stepped down, I stepped on the ring," She also admitted that accidentally breaking her ring was ''probably one of the worst things I've ever done in my whole life''. Kourtney further revealed that she 'hysterically' cried in her closet and contacted Barker stating that she did 'something really really bad'.

Stating that the incident gave her a 'nervous breakdown', she added, ''This is the most beautiful thing that I've ever had in my life, and how could I have done that?' " However, Kourtney pointed out that Travis Barker 'handled it the best'.

Earlier, the CEO of The Diamond Pro told Page Six Style that the estimated price of Kourtney Kardashian's 'enormous oval-cut diamond engagement ring' could be $1 million. Describing the ring, he further stated that the sparkler appeared to be ''larger than 15 carats in a pavé or hidden halo setting''.

Meanwhile, Kourtney recently revealed that she was not happy that her kids were not invited to the party to celebrate her engagement with Travis Barker. In an episode of The Kardashians, she said, ''I do wish that my kids were here. I think it would've made them feel more included in the decision and part of the surprise. I know that my mom made that decision, and it probably wasn't her best".