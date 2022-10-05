Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She's Not As Close To Sisters Kim-Khloe; 'I Was Unhappy..'

Kourtney Kardashian, who earlier shared a close-knit bond with her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, recently acknowledged the growing distance between the two. Kourtney addressed that Khloe seems to be much closer to Kim Kardashian now, adding the allegiances shifted when Khloe and Kim bonded during their pregnancies.

Ardent fans of the Kardashians' reality TV series are aware of how close Khloe-Kourtney were, with Kim being the third wheel. Explaining the recent shift in dynamics, Kourtney also said she felt like her siblings were 'ganging up' against her.

Kourtney Kardashian addresses why she's not as close to sisters Kim & Khloe

In a new podcast interview with Not Skinny But Not Fat, Kourtney said the distance between her and Khloe-Kim started when the latter were expecting their babies- True Thompson and Chicago West respectively.

She said, "I just felt like they really bonded like they were going through the same things. And that's when I was unhappy with the show, partially because of them to kind of ganging up. It was almost everything that Khloe and I had kind of done to Kim, and then they were flipping it on me."

Khloe also revealed she was starting with therapy around the same time, which was an emotional process for her. She further expressed happiness over spending time away from her sisters currently and enjoying her own 'little bubble'.

She shared, "I think some of us more than others feel the need to distance sometimes or just do our own thing, have our own thing. I love to keep my little bubble and as they say, 'Protect your energy.' And I just like to be in my own little world and enter it when I choose and then slip back in."

Lastly, Kourtney admitted that while she and Khloe Kardashian are still close, it's not the same as before. "We're good. I think just life isn't the same. I think I'm in a different place," she concluded.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KIMKARDASHIAN)