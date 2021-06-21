Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick Wish Each Other The Best On KUWTK Finale

Keeping Up With The Kardashians has amassed a massive fan base over the years. The show's 20th season came to an end, leaving fans all over the world wanting more. Following the conclusion of their long-running reality TV show, the Kardashian-Jenners reunited for a two-part special reunion. During the show, the famous family talked about their failed marriages, Kim's sex tape, and one of their famous on-screen fights. Talking about the Keeping Up With The Kardashians Reunion, here’s a look at the highlights of the finale episode.

Khloé Kardashian opens up about Tristan Thompson's infidelity

Khloé Kardashian spoke with Andy Cohen about her partner Tristan Thompson's infidelity with former family friend Jordyn Woods, which temporarily strained their relationship. Despite claiming that she had fully forgiven Jordyn for having sex with the NBA star, her younger sister Kylie Jenner stated that the cheating scandal had harmed her "personally." Khloé stated that she has no ill will toward Jordyn. She went on to say that if she didn't let go of the grudge, she would become a 'prisoner' herself.

Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner's relationship

Kris Jenner spoke out about her 23-year marriage and her current relationship with Caitlyn Jenner. It caused some friction in the family, and Kris Jenner says she has forgiven her ex for the difficult times following their divorce. Jenner told Cohen that if she didn't work through her emotions, it would hurt her even more than it would have hurt Caitlyn. Kendall and Kylie Jenner discussed how much they adore Caitlyn Jenner and how they had to mourn the loss of who their father was. Everyone agreed that all they want is for Caitlyn Jenner to be happy. Kris Jenner stated that she learned a lot along the way and that she was naive and uneducated about the whole thing.

Kourtney and Scott Disick talk about their relationship

Kourtney and Scott Disick discussed their relationship and future on Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain. Andy Cohen asked the duo if they would "bless" each other's new relationships with Amelia Gray Hamlin and Travis Barker. In response, Scott said that he believes that if one truly loves someone, one must want them to be happy no matter what. So he revealed that he will bestow a blessing on her in order for her to be happy. Kourtney, on the other hand, responded to Disick's relationship by saying that whoever made him happy would have her blessing.

Kourtney reveals the reason for their break-up

Scott and Kourtney both admit that if it weren't for the party boy's 'substance abuse' issues, they would still be together. In the season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Cohen asks Kourtney which of Scott's substance abuse issues or his infidelity was a bigger deal-breaker. To which she replied saying that the substance abuse was the deal breaker as she only knew about the infidelity at the end.

Image: Keeping Up with the Kardashians YouTube

