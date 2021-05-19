Kourtney Kardashian Shares Great Bond With Boyfriend Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama

Kourtney Kardashian has been in the headlines recently because of her relationship with American musician Travis Barker. Recently, E! reported that Kourtney has also established a cordial relationship with Barker’s daughter. A source close to the Keeping Up with The Kardashian star revealed that the reality TV actor has become a second mother to Braker’s 15-year-old daughter Alabama Barker, whom Travis shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

According to the outlet, Kourtney Kardashian has become very close to Travis’s kids especially when it comes to Alabama. The teen and her brother Landon reportedly share a rough relationship with their biological mother and amidst this Kourtney has been a huge support system for the two. Owing to the ongoing tensions between Alabama and her mother, the teen ‘looks up to Kourtney a lot’, added the source.

The 42-year-old actor hangs out with Travis' kids and does fun activities with them. She invites Alabama over to her house for Pilates and lunch. The bond has grown stronger with time as Alabama knows that she can always go to Kourtney for advice and support for anything that’s bothering her. Since Travis and Kourtney live down the street from each other, it has helped them both.

According to the source, although Kourtney can never become Alabama’s biological mother, it’s comforting for the teen to have Kourtney around. Both of Travis’ kids reportedly love Kourtney and are happy to see their father in love again. It is a great fit for everyone, adds the source. This comes just days after Alabama criticized her mother on social media. As per Page Six, the teen wrote on Instagram, "My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother's Day cause mine didn't? I'm done keeping it a secret, reality shows”.

Recently, Kourtney also tattooed “I love you” on Barker’s forearm. She took to her social media platform to share a slew of photographs from their tattoo-making process. In the post, Kourtney can be seen holding the tattoo-making machine, while boyfriend Travis sits patiently watching her. The couple began dating each other in the month of January, this year. Check out the post shared by Kourtney below:

(Image: Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram)

