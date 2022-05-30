Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot on May 22, at Castello Brown, Italy in the presence of their family and friends leaving their fans curious about their wedding festivities. The dreamy ceremony was attended by the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and 'momager' Kris Jenner, and other famous personalities including Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, and many others. While the duo earlier shared glimpses from their wedding on social media with their fans, Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated the completion of two weeks of their wedding by dropping in some memorable moments from when they visited the courtroom to get their marriage registered ahead of their wedding in Italy.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's hearty moments from the wedding

Kourtney Kardashian recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos in which she revealed some of her memorable pictures with her husband Travis Barker. In the first one, she added a picture in which she depicted her and Barker's legs indicating how the latter was holding her in his arms. In the next few ones, they both can be seen getting intimate with each other while donning their wedding outfits as they head to the courtroom. In the caption, Kourtney Kardashian revealed how they completed two weeks of their wedding while adding that the glimpses she shared were from the time they drove to the courthouse to sign their marriage license before our wedding ceremony in Italy.

The caption read, "Two weeks ago today, when we drove to the courthouse to sign our marriage license before our wedding ceremony in Italy." (sic)

Numerous celebrity artists and fans took to the comment section and congratulated the newlywed couple whole adding how hot they both looked together. On the other hand, even their fans expressed their excitement on watching their wedding pictures. Take a look at some of the reactions to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's photos from their wedding.

More about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding

Post Kourtney and Travis' Italian wedding, glimpses from the dreamy celebrations took the internet by storm, leaving netizens in awe of the couple. Kourtney and Travis exchanged vows in Italy after their first ceremony in the courtroom on May 15. For the unversed, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker legally married each other a few days back in Santa Barbara of California. Kourtney Kardashian took to her official Instagram handle and shared glimpses of the nuptials with the caption "Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Barker."

