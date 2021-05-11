Kourtney Kardashian Shares Pics Of Son Reign's Morning Surf Sessions With Dolphins

Hollywood's reality tv star, Kourtney Kardashian, recently shared a few photos on her Instagram handle featuring her son, Reign Aston. On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, posted several photos on Instagram featuring her youngest son standing on a surfboard on the beach. In the first photo, Reign, can be seen standing in a silly pose with his arms out as he smiles at the camera.

In the second photo, he's pointing somewhere out of frame. The post also included a video of dolphins swimming close to the shore, as well as an up-close photo of a shell. Kourtney shared the post with the caption, "Monday morning surfing and dolphins". Take a look below.

Fans react to Kourtney Kardashian's son

Kourtney Kardashian's son's photos on her Instagram handle have often prompted a number of responses from fans and friends of the model. Kourtney's partner and musician, Travis Barker, also left a comment on the recent post cheering her son, Reign, on as he surfed through the waves and even got a response from the Kardashian sister. American singer, Harry Hudson, also left a comment for Kardashian's son, impressed with his recent feat amongst the waves.

Many of Kourtney's fans also dropped comments on the latest post talking about how awesome little Reign was for being able to surf at such a young age, while others were pleasantly surprised. Many fans also talked about how Reign is so much like his father Scott Disick, and others simply left comments about his latest haircut. Some fans simply left heart, kiss and fire emojis showing some love. Take a look at some of the reactions to Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram post below.

A sneak peak into Kourtney Kardashian's Mother's Day celebrations

On May 9, Sunday, Travis Barker surprised his lady love Kourtney Kardashian with a lavish gift and several bouquets of flowers. The Kardashian sister and model shared videos of the presents on her Instagram handle. She also received some flowers and presents from her sisters for Mother's Day.

Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian sent her a bouquet of flowers, as did her half-sister Kylie Jenner. Kardashian's other half-sister Kendall Jenner also sent some flowers, along with a heartfelt note about what a wonderful mother Kourtney is. On the other hand, the youngest Kardashian sister, Khloe, gifted her sister a Prada bag for Mother's Day. Kourtney uploaded several photos of her gifts on IG, take a look below.

IMAGE Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

