Kourtney Kardashian Showers Youngest Son Reign Aston With Kisses, Calls It 'Reigny Day'

American model Kourtney Kardashian shared her adorable morning routine on her social media and it included snuggles and kisses for her kids. The model has three kids with her former partner Scott Disick namely Mason Dash, Penelope Scotland, and Reign Aston Disick. Check out Kourtney's Instagram picture and a beautiful moment captured between her and her younger son.

Kourtney Kardashian's 'Reigny kisses'

The 42-year-old model took to her Instagram to share adorable pictures of her morning where she can be seen snuggling with her youngest son. Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign Aston Disick was cradled in his mother's lap when she planted loving kisses on his face. She also shared a note on the third slide that read 'Kiss me Reign'. Captioning the picture wittily, Kourtney wrote 'kisses on a Reigny day'.

Netizens' reaction to Kourtney Kardashian's pictures

It was evident from the comment section that the netizens adored the sweet interaction between the model and her son. Several fans commented how cute Kourtney Kardashian's son looked in the pictures while one commented on his hair. Many fans also wrote about the loving interaction calling it 'adorable' and loving. One fan also pointed out that Kourtney wrote a great caption for the post.

Pic Credit: Kourtney Kardashian IG

A look at Kourtney Kardashian's photos and videos on Instagram

Recently, the model was linked with American artist Travis Barker and she confirmed their relationship with an intimate picture on her Instagram. In the picture, the couple appeared in their bathing suit on a barren land while Travis Barker scooped Kourtney up for a lip-lock. The model captioned the picture as 'Just like heaven' and Travis replied in the comment section writing 'Everything' with a black heart emoji.

The actress shared several pictures with her kids on her social media. Most recently, Kourtney shared a video of her daughter Penelope clicking polaroid pictures of her cousin and captioned the post writing 'Polaroids by P'. In another post, Kourtney shared pictures and videos of her trip to Park City, Utah. She can be seen posing with her kid while also performed a stunt while skiing.

Promo Pic Credit: Kourtney Kardashian IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.