Kourtney Kardashian Spends Time With Travis Barker And Daughter Penelope At Disneyland

Kourtney Kardashian recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her trip to Disneyland. The Poosh founder was accompanied by her boyfriend Travis Barker and daughter Penelope Scotland. In the post, she shared one photo where she is giving her 8-year-old a piggyback ride. She also added pictures with her boyfriend Travis where they are seen holding hands. In her caption, she wrote, "@disneyland day". The comment section is filled with heart emoticons posted by her fans and followers who are also mixing the name of the couple to create "KRAVIS". Check it out.

Earlier, Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend Travis took to his Instagram account to share pictures from "Happiest place on Earth". The musician had a day out at Disneyland with his 22-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 17-year-old son Landon Asher and 15-year-old daughter Alabama Luella, all of whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Check it out.

The couple made their relationship official during Valentine's weekend, earlier this year. The two are often seeing indulging in a public display of affection and have filled their social media accounts with each other's pictures. The mother of three also shared a bunch of pictures where she is making a tattoo on Travis' hand. She wrote, "I love you" in her handwriting. As she shared the picture, her boyfriend commented "Woman of many talents".

Earlier, Travis' showed off his tattoo on his chest where he wrote Kourtney's name. The couple spends time with each other's children and is trying to form a bond. Recently, E! reported that Kourtney has also established a cordial relationship with Barker’s daughter. A source close to Keeping Up with The Kardashians star revealed that the reality TV actor has become a second mother to Barker’s 15-year-old daughter Alabama Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian was in an on-and-off relationship with media personality Scott Disick from 2005 to 2015. The couple has three children together, 11-year-old son Mason Dash, 8-year-old daughter Penelope Scotland and 6-year old son Reign Aston Disick before their spilt and now they hold their joint custody. Disick on the other hand has been dating Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's 19-year-old daughter Amelia.

