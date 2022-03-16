Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up On Social Media Abuse During IVF Treatment; 'it’s So Rude'

As the audience is elated to watch the upcoming American reality television series, The Kardashians, a short clip of Kourtney Kardashian from the show was recently leaked online giving a glimpse of her talking about her IVF treatment and how she was abused for the same on social media.

Kourtney Kardashian has appeared in many other prominent American tv shows namely Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Khloé & Lamar, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, I Am Cait and more. She has also been a part of movies namely One Life to Live and He's All That.

Kourtney Kardashian shedding light on social media abuse amid IVF treatment

According to Page Six, a short video clip of Kourtney Kardashian was recently leaked online from her upcoming tv series, The Kardashians, in which she was seen talking about how she gained weight during her IVF treatment and how she had to face social media abuse for the same. While the video clip was soon deleted from social media, the outlet further mentioned how she was seen talking to her mother, Kris Jenner about her facing multiple social media abuse during the treatment and added how it was so rude to comment on people when they had no idea what one was going through. She said, "It hasn’t been the most amazing experience. I’m, like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re going through."

Moreover, she also talked about how she gained so much weight during the IVF process due to medication that led to people trolling her online. "The medication that they’ve been giving me, they put me into menopause. Literally into menopause," she added. In response to that, Kris Jenner expressed her shock and asked whether it was all due to a drug which Kourtney confirmed thereafter.

The Kardashians

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is currently gearing up for the release of their all-new reality series The Kardashians, which is set to stream online on Hulu on April 14, 2022. The official trailer of the forthcoming series was released on March 14 and includes some important scenes featuring the much-loved stars and their significant others.

