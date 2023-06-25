Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Announce Baby's Gender Amid Music And Fanfare

For those who dedicatedly keep up with the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's unexpected romance and whirlwind wedding was a pleasant surprise. Kourtney recently announced the next chapter of their married life at husband Barker's concert. She held up a placard announcing the couple's first pregnancy together. The duo have now done a gender reveal of their soon-to-be born baby.

3 things you need to know

Though the couple have known each other for several years, they only officiating a romance in early 2021.

Kourtney shares three childrenwith ex-partner Scott Disick, while Barker has two children from ex-wife Moakler.

The two got engaged in October of 2021 followed by a wedding on 22 May the next year.

Its blue confetti and streamers for Travis and Kourtney

The couple shared a clip of the moment when they revealed the gender of their baby, Just like each major milestone in their relationship, the duo brought their fans and followers into their celebrations. The video shows Kourtney sitting on Travis' lap with a drum set laid out in front of them. Travis is making sure that the gender reveal preparations are taken care of. He proceeds to play the drums, creating an ambience of anticipation. When he hits the final note, confetti and blue streamers burst out - indicating that the couple will be having a boy.



Kourtney and Travis share several kisses throughout the announcement. Friends and family can be seen hooting and cheering for the parents-to-be.

The couple are ready for a new chapter in life

As per reports by a leading international publication, the duo are on "cloud nine". The reports further say, "They are so thrilled and can't wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families." The birth of the baby boy will make Kourtney and Travis a family of eight.