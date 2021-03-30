Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Go On Double Date With Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

TV personality Kourtney Kardashian has been making headlines ever since she made her relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker official. Now, the duo has once again created a stir on the internet by going on a double date with Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly. On Saturday, March 27, the couples attended an MMA fight. They were seen in the UFC Apex VIP area watching Francis Ngannou defeat Stipe Miocic.

ESPN’s official Twitter handle shared a video where the couples were seen sitting and enjoying the match. The video begins with Megan and Machine Gun Kelly sitting together and sipping on some juice as they watch the match. A few feet away, one can also notice Kourtney and Travis sitting and having a lollipop. The tweet also read, “MGK, Megan Fox, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in the house for #UFC26”. Take a look at the video below.

About Kourtney & Travis' relationship

Travis Barker recently gushed about his relationship with Kardashian on The Drew Barrymore Show, explaining that dating a fellow parent is much easier. He said that he is now spending time with a woman who's a great mom, who's a great friend and they don't have to worry about any of those things. He added that it just comes natural, it's like a maturity thing and he also really likes missing someone and cherishing the time that he spends with them instead of every day being with them, especially at the beginning of the relationship.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made her relationship with American musician Travis Barker official on Instagram. She took to her Instagram handle on February 17, 2021, to reveal the news to her fans with an adorable picture. Kourtney also did not add any caption to the post as the picture itself had a lot to say. Fans could not stop gushing on hearing the news as they flooded the comment section with all things happy and love. Take a look.

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, made their relationship official on Instagram last July after they were first romantically linked that May. She also appeared as his love interest that month in the music video for his song Bloody Valentine. They also recently spent a lovely night together in Malibu, take a look.

Image Courtesy: UFC, Machine Gun Kelly Instagram