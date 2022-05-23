Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker Tie The Knot; Here's What Her Ex Scott Disick Is Up To

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker once again said 'I do' to each other in a third wedding ceremony that took place in Portofino, Italy on May 22. All the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan attended the ceremony, however, Kourtney's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, who was reportedly upset about not being informed about the engagement, was absent from the Italian wedding celebration as well. Here's what Scott Disick was up to during the weekend.

Scott Disick did not attend Kourtney Kardashian's wedding

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Scott Disick caught up with his buddy Rod Stewart over the weekend at a hot spot in Los Angeles. The Flip it Like Disick fame had dinner with Stewart and his family. If the report is to be believed, then Disick appeared to be in a good mood.

Although he wasn't a part of the celebration his three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 – whom he shares with Kourtney, were a part of the Italian wedding celebration. For those unaware, Scott Disick was reportedly invited to the wedding by Kourtney Kardashian.

Scott Disick upset about Kourtney-Travis' engagement

At the time of Kourtney's engagement with Travis, it was reported that Scott was upset. In a previous episode of The Kardashians, Scott Disick confided in Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian claiming that he wasn't surprised that the former got engaged with Barker. He said, "I wasn't that caught off guard. I thought that they'd already be married [from] the way that she was talking. It wasn't crazy. Thank God, because at another time in my life, if I'd heard that, life would've been over for me."

Disick further breathed a sigh of relief that now someone will always take care of Kourtney, referring to the engagement as a 'good thing'. He added, "I kind of, in a selfish way, feel like a lot has been lifted off of me. I couldn't do the job of being with her, so I salute Travis. He's in for a lot of work...Kourtney is not the simplest when it comes to everything."

However, the only issue that Disick had with the proposal was that his three children were not present for their mother's big moment. This was especially because Travis Barker's kids – Landon, 18 and Alabama 16 – were invited to the surprise party. Not only Disick, but even Kourtney Kardashian broke down after learning that her mom Kris Jenner kept the kids away from the celebration.

"I do wish that my kids were here. I think it would've made them feel more included in the decision and part of the surprise," said the 43-year-old reality TV star in a confessional. Almost getting teared up she added, "I know that my mom made that decision, and it probably wasn't her best."

In April, Kourtney and Travis held a “practice wedding” in Las Vegas after attending the Grammys together. This was followed by their LA courthouse nuptials on May 15. Kourtney shared a carousel of photos, writing, “Till death do us part.” The couple then hosted a grand wedding in Italy for close friends and family members. Multiple reports suggest that the duo will also host a wedding reception in Los Angeles.