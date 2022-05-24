Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker Wedding: Tiny Meal Servings Leave Netizens Baffled

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's dreamy photos from their Italian wedding ceremony have created a massive buzz online. However, that's not the only thing that garnered netizens' attention. The bride's half-sister Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to give an inside glimpse of the wedding menu in a video, wherein a chef uses a ladle and tongs to serve tiny portions of pasta on a quirky plate.

As soon as the video surfaced online, it went viral in no time, leaving netizens baffled about the limited amount of food served at the celebration.

Twitter reacts to Kourtney-Travis' wedding servings

Numerous netizens have reacted to the short video with mixed reactions. One user said, "this is one of the saddest things I’ve ever seen". Another expressed, "Personally, if a portion isn’t the size of my face I’m not interested". One more chimed in to express, "So this is the serving of pasta guests got at Kourtney’s wedding and if I’d been there I’d have walked out in protest". Take a look at the reactions below:

So this is the serving of pasta guests got at Kourtney’s wedding and if I’d been there I’d have walked out in protest. pic.twitter.com/8EOlHWtEta — geminstitches (@geminstitches) May 23, 2022

normalize eating appropriate portions instead of overeating for every meal .. https://t.co/ni0TT1dy2X — * (@pixieseats) May 23, 2022

the pasta portion size at kourtney kardashian’s wedding is the one of the saddest things i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/Xq4XUMe5mq — Cardi BTEC (@amelia_perrin) May 23, 2022

I’ve never seen someone do shots of pasta before 🤣 — Agent Coulson 😎 (@NathanLewisWV) May 23, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker first tied the knot on April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. The secret ceremony took place in the middle of the night at about 1.30 am. The duo reached the One Love Wedding Chapel along with personal security and a photographer as they did not permit anyone to enter the venue. Two days after the secret wedding, Kourtney took to Instagram to share glimpses of the special moments from the close-knit ceremony. While doing so, she confirmed that the duo does not own a marriage license and termed it as their 'practice wedding'.

This was then followed by their LA courthouse nuptials on May 15. Both Kourtney and Travis took to social media to share a slew of photos captioning them as "Till death do us apart". The couple then hosted a grand wedding in Italy for close friends and family members. Multiple reports suggest that the duo will also host a wedding reception in Los Angeles. Just a day after the grand wedding, Kourtney also changed her name to 'Kourtney Kardashian Barker' on Instagram.