Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding reception was filled with romantic and iconic numbers by Andrea Bocelli. It was Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian who took to social media to give fans a quick glimpse of the newlyweds' first dance on Elvis Presley's iconic track Can't Help Falling In Love. In the series of clips shared by Kim, bride Kourtney and groom Travis were seen swaying gently to the melodious beats.

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's first dance

The couple, who looked utterly smitten with one another, appeared to have a gala time together at the wedding reception. The clip sees Travis wrapping his arms around his wife as the two warmly embrace one another. Barker is also seen stealing a few kisses in the viral video. Take a look at it below:

Fans react:

As soon as the video of their first dance surfaced online, it went viral among the fans of the couple in no time. A barrage of fans took to Twitter to congratulate the couple as they praised their dance clip. One wrote, "Saw a video of Andrea Bocelli singing at Kourtney’s wedding and wow love is such a beautiful thing", and another expressed, "Andrea Bocelli singing Can't Help Falling in Love at Kravis’ wedding. What. A. Dream". Take a look at it here:

Imagine getting married in Italy AND THEN having Andrea Bocelli perform 🥺 only Kravis — Erin (@erinjeandodds) May 23, 2022

Saw a video of Andrea Bocelli singing at Kourtney’s wedding and wow 😭 love is such a beautiful thing ❤️ — Brent’s baby (@Zennotsozen) May 23, 2022

Andrea Bocelli singing Can't Help Falling in Love at Kravis’ wedding. What. A. Dream. — ιʋყ αɳɳ 🌙 (@ivybash) May 23, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian's wedding dress decoded

As reported by Vogue, the 43-year-old bride's team worked closely with Dolce & Gabbana to create her dream wedding veil that's inspired by Barker's infamous Virgin Mary tattoo. Just below the depiction of the Virgin Mary, the words "family loyalty respect" were stitched in white thread mirroring Travis Barker's tattoo. In addition to this, the lacy veil also featured flowers that paid tribute to the gardens of Portofino. Speaking of her wedding veil, Kourtney told Vogue, "Designing my dresses with Domenico and Stefano has been a dream come true in every way."

Ditching the usual long gown, Kourtney Kardashian opted for a corseted satin mini dress that took inspiration from the Italian lingerie of the 1960s. The bride's look was further accessorised with lace pumps and a pair of tulle gloves. Meanwhile, groom Travis Barker looked dapper in a custom Dolce & Gabbana suit. Take a look at it below: