Kourtney Kardashian Turns 42, Shares Glimpses Of Her 'little Birthday Vibes'

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 42nd birthday on April 18, Sunday. On Apr 21, the star took to her Instagram handle to give a sneak peek into her birthday celebration. Kourtney shared a series of pics and video of her birthday party. Sharing the glimpses of her birthday celebration with fans, Kardashian said, "Little birthday vibes".

A peek into Kourtney Kardashian's birthday celebration

As seen in Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram post, she hosted a simple birthday party. In the first image, she posed with her current beau, Travis Barker. In the next pic, she is seen wearing a black crop top, paired with black shorts. She also sported a Mickey Mouse hairband.

Further, she shared a screenshot of her mom's message, wishing the former on her 42nd birthday. In the next video, Kourtney Kardashian showed her fans the flower bouquet she got for her birthday. The gift was huge, filled with white flowers and there were white lotuses hanging by the roof.

Here, Kourt shared another video, wherein fans can spot a plane that had a 'Happy Birthday Kourtney' banner. Kourtney Kardashian did not have a cake but a birthday ice cream. She also shared pics with her girlfriends.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Kourtney were quick to share their response in the comment section. One of the users said, "My heart can’t handle this", while another added, "Hbd Kourt, you’re definitely the most interesting to look at". A fan comment read as "Kourtney you are my favorite Minnie". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Kourtney Kardashian's favourite sister, Khloe Kardashian, wished the former with a long heartfelt note. She also shared a series of images and videos with Kourtney Kardashian. Take a peek into Khloe Kardashian's Instagram post for Kourtney Kardashian's birthday.

Khloe's heartfelt note dedicated to Kourtney

Happy birthday my beautiful cutie pie @kourtneykardash!!! You are my soulmate!! My partner in every way. In any lifetime I will find you. I can’t imagine my life without you, nor would I ever want to imagine that.



You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken. You are my best friend, my wrestling partner, you are the Danny Devito to my Arnold Schwarzenegger ðŸ‘¯‍â™€ï¸Â #Twins!! I vow that I will always try and help you find a place to pee in any lifetime. We annoy everyone around us when we are together. (They just jealous)



Thank God I was blessed with the most incredible siblings I could dream of.



Honestly, without you, my life would feel empty. My life would always feel as if something was missing. Today and every day, I pray that your soul is covered in love and from your core, I pray that you’re happy! For the rest of your life, You deserve only magical things! In all of the lifetimes before and in all of the lifetimes after, I will love you, protect you and respect you! To the happiest of birthdays my sister!! Jane, I love you!

