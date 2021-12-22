Kourtney Kardashian Turns Tattoo Artist For Fiancé Travis Barker; Here's What She Inked

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian recently gave fans couple goals as they got engaged and the reality TV star has now turned into a tattoo artist for her fiancé.

The Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, uploaded a YouTube short, that showed Kardashian getting him inked on his arm. He called it his 'favourite tattoo' from his 'favourite artist'. The tattoo reads 'I love you' in Kourtney's handwriting.

Kourtney Kardashian tattoos Travis Barker

Travis Barker posted a YouTube short of his fiancé tattooing him as she wore a white tank top and held the machine in her right hand. He captioned the video, "My favourite tattoo from my favourite artist." He also shared it on his Instagram account and Kardashian reshared it and wrote, "Only for my favourite person."

It's no secret that Travis Barker loves tattoos and this is not the first time he has something referencing his now fiancé inked on him. He recently got Kourtney's lips tattooed on his biceps and tattoo artist Scott Campbell revealed the same through a social media post. He captioned the post, "Scorpio season. On @travisbarker … Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash Congrats you two. (sic)"

The drummer has also gotten the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum's name inked just above his heart. He got the tattoo in April this year and fans and followers have been in awe of the couple and their public display of affection online as well.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly been together since 2019 and got engaged in 2021. On October 18, Barker popped the question at the beach, and pictures of the same surfaced online much before the couple announced the news. Pictures show the duo at the beach, with a number of roses surrounding them as they embrace each other. Kourtney revealed the good news as she captioned the picture, "forever".

According to reports by Page Six, Kourtney's ex Scott Disick seemed to have some trouble accepting the news about the engagement. The publication reported that Scott was not taking the news well and a source also mentioned that he was going 'crazy' and was 'off the deep end' after the news came to light. Scott and Kourtney had been together off and on for about 10 years and also share three children together-- Mason, Penelope and Reign.

(Image: @kourtneykardash/Instagram)