Kourtney Kardashian Undergoes 'life-threatening' Fetal Surgery: Wasn't Prepared For...

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her fourth child with husband Travis Barker. She revealed that she had some complications in her pregnancy and expressed her gratitude to the medical professionals, who played a vital role in saving her and the unborn baby's life.

3 things you need to know

Kourtney Kardashian shares three children with ex-partner Scott Disick, while Travis Barker has two children from ex-wife Moakler.

The two got engaged in October of 2021 followed by a wedding on 22 May the next year.

Though the couple have known each other for several years, they only officiated a romance in early 2021.

Kourtney Kardashian opens up about 'urgent fetal surgery'

Kourtney took to Instagram and shared a photo of her holding Travis Barker's hand. In her caption, she revealed that while she had three relatively easy pregnancies in the past, she encountered an unexpected situation this time, which required "urgent fetal surgery". She said that her previous pregnancies did not prepare her for the fear and uncertainty that came with this experience.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," she wrote.

She thanked her doctors, husband and mother, Kris Jenner, for their unwavering support through this challenging time. She expressed her newfound respect and understanding for mothers who have faced similar struggles during pregnancy and spoke about the unique fear and anxiety that such situations can bring.

Kourtney Kardashian shares health update

Kourtney Kardashian shared that she and her baby are now safe and that they got discharged from the hospital. "Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," she wrote.

Travis also addressed the situation on Twitter, thanking everyone for their support and expressing relief that the emergency surgery went well. He mentioned that his tour would resume as planned. "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday," he shared.