Kourtney Kardashian Wishes 'Northie Girl' A Happy Birthday With Adorable Selfies

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian recently took to social media to share a bunch of pictures with her niece North, who is celebrating her birthday on June 16, 2021. In the pictures shared, Kourtney was seen clicking the selfie while North was posing with a bright smile across her face. In the caption for the post, she thanked North for being such an amazing cousin to her daughter Penelope and also wished her a happy birthday. The comments section of the post is flooded with birthday wishes for North while fans also appreciate the adorable photographs shared.

Kourtney wishes North on her birthday

Kourtney Kardashian has lately been in the news ever since her show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to an end after being on air for over 14 years. She recently posted a few pictures with her niece North on the occasion of her 8th birthday. In the first selfie, Kourtney was seen pouting for the camera while North had a bright smile on her face, posing in the background. Her left arm was resting on her chin while her right hand was holding up a foldable table. In the next picture, the aunt-niece duo was seen making quirky expressions, giving the pictures a hilarious touch. Kourtney was pouting with her eyebrows raised while North was smiling with resting fingers on both her cheeks.

In the caption for the post, Kourtney Kardashian wished her niece while calling her ‘Northie girl’. She added a balloon emoticon and also wrote that she has been the best cousin to her daughter, Penelope. Have a look at the post on Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various people have wishes the celebrity kid on her special day. A few of the fans have also used a series of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look.

IMAGE: KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.