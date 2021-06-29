Kourtney Kardashian Wishes Sister And 'best Friend' Khloe Kardashian On Her Birthday

Keeping Up With The Kardashian star Khloe Kardashian celebrates her birthday on June 27. The social media icon turned 37 this year and her friends and family took to their Instagram accounts to wish her on her birthday. Khloe’s sister Kourtney Kardashian was a little late to wish her sister on her birthday but she took to her Instagram recently and posted a video featuring Khloe and Kourtney. Along with the video, she also wrote a sweet note to her sister on her birthday.

In the video shared by Kourtney Kardashian on her Instagram, she and Khloe can be seen having friendly fights and banter with each other. In the video, Khloe can be seen pinning Kourtney to the wall as Kourtney says, “Just because you are 10 times my size, don’t take it out on me.” Khloe proceeds to lift Kourtney up in her arms and move her around. In other parts of the video, the sister duo can be seen wrestling and having fun fights with each other.

Kourtney wrote a sweet message along with the video, called her sister her best friend, and wished her a belated happy birthday. Kourtney also referred to some famous pair of characters and women that the two identify and call each other with. In the caption, Kourtney wrote, “MY sister, MY soulmate, MY best friend! You’ve always been the star. Abigail and Amelia, Suzanne and Jane, Laverne and Shirley, Arnold and Danny FOR LIFE. You’ve got the golden ticket and I want a ride. Happy belated birthday, I love you.”

Khloe Kardashian's birthday

Just like Kourtney, Khloe’s sisters Kim, Kylie, and mother Kris took to their Instagram account and shared beautiful pictures and notes for Khloe. Kylie Jenner posted a throwback photo of herself and Khloe and wrote that she will find Khloe in every lifetime and that she deserves the world and more. Kim Kardashian posted many photos with Khloe and wrote that she was the most magical person Kim knows. She also added, “I can’t even put into words how blessed I feel that you are my sister! No one I’d rather have by my side in this life time than you!!! I love you!”.

Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner also wrote a long heartfelt note for Khloe on her Instagram along with many throwback photos from Khloe’s childhood. In the note, Kris wrote that she was very proud to be Khloe’s mother and that she is the most amazing daughter, mother, sister and auntie. Kris also said that Khloe was the most supporting, loving, positive, kind generous and giving person she has ever met. Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristin Thompson, with whom she broke up a few days ago, also wished her on her birthday and professed his love for her on his Instagram account.

IMAGE: KHLOE KARDASHIAN/ INSTAGRAM

