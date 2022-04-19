Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday: Beau Travis Barker & Sister Kim Wish Her With UNSEEN Pics

On the occasion of Kourtney Kardashian's birthday, she received numerous birthday wishes from her fans on social media along with her near and dear ones. Her beau, Travis Barker left their fans amazed by sharing a loved up picture of them together while Kourtney's sister, Kim and mother, Kris Jenner took to social media and extended their love for her.

Kourtney Kardashian is recently appearing in the popular reality tv show, The Kardashians. The series follows the fun-filled topsy-turvy life of sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian and their half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and their mother, Kris Jenner. It also features the partners of the Kardashian sisters including Travis Barker, Scott Disick, and others.

Travis, Kim & others extend birthday wishes to Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared an unseen monochrome picture of him and Kourtney in which he can be seen hugging her from the back. In the caption, while wishing her a happy birthday, he referred to her as her best friend, her lover and her everything. the caption read, "My best friend, my lover, my everything Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I love you" (sic)

On the other hand, even Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian wished her a happy birthday by sharing some never seen before pictures of them in which they were seen twinning in blue swimsuits and having a ball together at the beach. In the caption, she penned a beautiful birthday wish for her while thanking her sister for teaching her to always go for it and follow her heart even if no one else understands. It read, "Each year around the sun with you I learn and grow and evolve more because of you! Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart even if no one else understands. They just aren’t on our growth path lol Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash! Happiness looks so good on you. I love you so much!!!" (sic)

Even Kris Jenner went down memory lane and wished Kourtney on her birthday with memorable pictures of them together from her childhood with an emotional note that read, "Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter @kourtneykardash!!! You are my first born little angel and my very special best friend from the moment you were born. You are such an amazing daughter, mommy, sister, cousin, auntie and fiancé!!!!!!..." (sic)

Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash/@kimkardashian