Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday: Take This Quiz To See How Well You Know The Reality Star

American model, socialite, and television personality Kourtney Kardashian celebrates her birthday on April 18. She and her family first appeared on the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007. Because of its popularity, spin-offs such as Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim Take New York were made. Kourtney Kardashian has her own website which is called Poosh. She is also well known for her entrepreneurial ventures along with her sisters who have a variety of clothing lines and fragrances to their name. Each scent is individually inspired by and unique to her, Kim, and Khloé. On Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday, take the quiz on the reality television star to see how well you know her and also get to know her a little better.

Kourtney Kardashian's quiz on the occasion of her birthday:

1. What is Kourtney Kardashian’s middle name?

a. Mary

b. Angela

c. Kylie

d. Miriam

2. What is Kourtney Kardashian’s age?

a. 41

b. 42

c. 43

d. 44

3. What is Kourtney Kardashian’s father’s name?

a. Sebastian Kardashian

b. Albert Kardashian

c. Robert Kardashian

d. Robin Kardashian

4. Where was Kourtney Kardashian born?

a. New York

b. Florida

c. New England

d. Los Angeles

5. What is Kourtney Kardashian’s brother’s name?

a. Leo Kardashian

b. Roy Kardashian

c. Rex Kardashian

d. Rob Kardashian

6. In what subject does Kourtney Kardashian have a degree?

a. Arts

b. Art Theatre

c. Theatre

d. History

7. What is Kourtney Kardashian and her mother’s clothing line for children called?

a. Smooch

b. Kisses

c. Hugs

d. Love

8. What is Kourtney Kardashian’s clothing line with her sisters called?

a. Babe

b. Bebe

c. Baby

d. Boss

9. What is the name of Kourtney Kardashian’s novel, which she wrote with her sisters called?

a. One Life To Live

b. Keeping Up With The Kardashians

c. The Struggles Of A Celebrity

d. Dollhouse

10. What Armenian name did Kourtney Kardashian take during her christening in 2019?

a. Gaya

b. Gayane

c. Gayatri

d. Gospel

ANSWERS:

1. Mary

2. 42

3. Robert Kardashian

4. Los Angeles

5. Rob Kardashian

6. Art Theatre

7. Smooch

8. Bebe

9. Dollhouse

10. Gayane