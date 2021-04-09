Kourtney Kardashian's Boyfriend Travis Barker Gets Her Name Tattooed On His Chest

Recently, Travis Barker was spotted with a tattoo on his chest that spells 'Kourtney'. The drummer was flaunting the cursive-style tattoo as he was shooting for an undisclosed project in Hollywood. Check out Travis Barker’s tattoo

Travis Barker’s Tattoo

Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend was spotted wearing a black cap with a pair of fitted black trousers. He also completed the look by wearing Sneakers and also wearing black shades. Fans have been speculating that the tattoo isn't the first one that is dedicated to Kourtney. Earlier, Travis shared a video on his Instagram where he flaunts a tattoo that appears to be inspired by True Romance and the words read "You're So Cool" which is the title song of the movie. Fans believe that the tattoo must be an ode to the KUTWK star.

On the other hand, Kourtney has been sharing pictures from the skiing trip with her partner. The couple went on a trip to Deer Valley, Utah with their respective children. In the picture shared by the star, she is seen sitting on a snowmobile with Barker's daughter Alabama Luella, 15, and Atiana De La Hoya, the 22-year-old daughter of the Blink-182 drummer's ex, Shanna Moakler. She added a "punny" caption to the picture that reads, "up to snow good". Check it out.

The couple made their relationship official on social media on Valentine's Day. Travis Barker is known to praise and adore his partner. In one of the episodes of Drew Barrymore show, he couldn't stop talking about his relationship with Kourtney and how dating a fellow parent is much easier. He said that he is spending time with a woman who is a great mom, a great friend and that he doesn't have to worry about anything. He continued that the relationship comes naturally and it is more of a maturity thing. Kourtney is a mother to three children from her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. They are Mason, Reign and Penelope. On the other hand, Travis is a father to two children from his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

