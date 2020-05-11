Does Kourtney Kardashian's Cryptic Message 'not Okay' Hint At Scott Disick's Rehab Drama?

A few days back, Kourtney Kardashian's ex-beau Scott Disick grabbed the headlines when his pictures visiting a rehab were leaked online. Meanwhile, the leaked pictures led to rumours that his visit was related to substance abuse that hinted towards Kourtney Kardashian. Amidst these rumours, Kourtney Kardashian shared a cryptic post on the story session on social media handle, saying that she is not okay.

Interestingly, it was speculated that Scott Disick's rehab visit had a link with Kourtney Kardashian. Later, Scott's lawyer came up and rubbished all the reports. But it seems like Kourtney Kardashian was unable to keep mum on the same as she dropped a cryptic message. In the post shared on her Instagram story, she wrote, 'Kinda tired of being okay with things im not okay with. (sic)'

Check out her post below:

Dismissing the earlier reports, Scott Disick's lawyer said in an official statement that Scott wanted to come on terms and deal with the pain that he was suffering due to the sudden death of his parents in 2013 and 2014. And, for that, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility to work on his past traumas. If earlier reports are something to go by then, he was receiving treatment for addiction to alcohol and cocaine at Kardashian and his current girlfriend Sophie Richie's urge.

However, after Scott Disick checked himself out, he demanded immediate legal action against the leaked photographs of him surfing on the internet. In the official statement of his legal team, it was mentioned that 'Shockingly as a result of the HIPA [sic] violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home.' The legal team also added, 'We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action'.

For the unversed, the former couple decided to part their ways in 2015 after dating each other for almost nine years. They also have three shared children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. In the span of nine years, the duo broke up and got back together several times.

