Kourtney Kardashian's Pics With Kris Prove That They Are Ultimate Mom-daughter Goals

Apart from impressing fans with her stint in Keeping Up with the Kardashians!, Kourtney Kardashian also enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms and often treats fans with unseen family pictures. Here are a few pictures of Kourtney Kardashian with Kris Jenner, which showcase the duo’s bond. Read details.

Kourtney Kardashian's pictures with mother Kris Jenner

To wish Kris Jenner on Mother's Day, Kourtney Kardashian took to her social media platform to share an unseen TB picture with Kris Jenner. As seen in the picture shared by the actor, a young Kris Jenner can be seen posing along with Kourtney. In the picture shared, both Kourtney and Kris can be seen wearing the same outfit. Take a look at the picture shared by Kourtney:

As seen in the picture shared, the complete Kardashian family can be seen posing for a happy picture, as they sit on a car deck. In the picture shared, Khloe Kardashian can be seen donning a blue-grey floral outfit while Kris Jenner can be seen all dolled-up in a black pantsuit. Kourtney Kardashian, on the other hand, can be seen donning an orange outfit. With the picture shared, Kourtney wrote: "We’re the girls from Beverly Hills, shopping is our greatest skill." Take a look at the picture:

Recently, Kourtney took to her social media handle to share a monochromatic video of Kris Jenner, which features her singing a popular song with her friend on stage. With the picture shared, Kourtney wrote: "Happy birthday to the queen of everything (karaoke included)." Take a look:

As seen in the picture shared, Kourtney and Kris Jenner can be seen posing for a picture, as they rest on a yacht. While Kourtney can be seen donning a floral night suit, Kris Jenner can be seen posing an animal print outfit. Take a look:

