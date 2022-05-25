Kourtney-Travis Wedding: Here's Why Bride's Brother Rob Kardashian Skipped The Ceremony

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently became the talk of the town after they tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Italy in the presence of their friends and family. Pictures from the wedding featuring the popular Kardashian-Jenner clan made the rounds on social media. However, fans could not help but notice that the bride's brother, Rob Kardashian was not in attendance.

Why didn't Rob attend Kourtney-Travis' wedding?

A source opened up about Rob Kardashian spiking his sister's wedding and told E! News that he 'didn't feel comfortable' attending the celebration in Italy, as he 'doesn't like a spectacle'. They mentioned that Rob is a very 'private person' and wishes to stay out of the spotlight. Rob reportedly attends 'private low-key events', but wishes to stay away from numerous cameras at big events like the wedding in question. Having said that, they assured fans that regardless of the fact, Kourtney Kardashian knows that her brother supports her and Travis Barker's relationship. The source told the publication,

"Rob didn't feel comfortable attending Kourtney's wedding because he doesn't like a spectacle. It's just not his thing, and he's become an extremely private person. Kourtney and the entire family completely understand. Kourtney didn't expect Rob to attend and knows she has his support either way. Rob likes to stay out of the spotlight and keep to himself. He will make appearances at more private low-key events but doesn't like to be around the cameras and at events like this."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding

The much-loved couple tied the knot on May 22, 2022, in Italy in the presence of their friends and family. The couple shared several glimpses from the dreamy wedding and fans and followers poured in wishes for them on their big day. Kourtney Kardashian's wedding dress stole the show and pictures of her special day went viral online. The reality star donned a designer white corset knee-length dress, which was paired with a tulle veil with floral lace. The veil had a hand-embroidered depiction of Mother Mary and the words 'family loyalty respect', which pays tribute to Travis' tattoos.

Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash