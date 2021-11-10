Kourtney's Ex Scott Disick To Star In The Kardashian-Jenner Family Hulu Show?

The Kardashian family's upcoming show has been the talk of the town, and it now has an all-new addition. After Keeping Up With The Kardashians​​​​​​, a brand new show based on the life of the popular family will soon release on Hulu. US Weekly reported that Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's ex will also be on the cast. This comes after reports stated that Disick was 'going crazy' after Kourtney's engagement to Travis Barker.

Scott Disick to star in Kardashians' Hulu show

US Weekly reported that Scott Disick was 'offered an outrageous amount of money' to feature in the upcoming series about the Kardashian-Jenner family. The publication's sources mentioned that Disick made it clear that he would be part of the show only if he 'got paid a lot'. Not much has been shared about the upcoming show, which will follow the legacy of the successful Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Reports mentioned that the series will be all about Kim Kardashian, who is currently studying for the bar exam, to become a lawyer. It will also shed light on Kourtney's life with his fiance, Travis Barker.

Kourtney and Travis have been over the moon since their engagement and the couple is very vocal about it on social media. However, Page Six reported that Scott Disick did not take the news well and sources told the publication that he was 'going crazy and was 'off the deep end'. The duo got engaged on a Montecito, California beach, where the Blink 182 drummer proposed to her. The grand proposal saw roses and candles by the seaside, and the news became the talk of the town. The reality TV star wore a backless black dress, while her now-fiance wore a black and white striped t-shirt. They gazed into each other's eyes as pictures of them were being clicked.

After the recent reunion of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, fans had several questions for the family. At the reunion, Kourtney and Scott spoke about their relationship and how things had been since their split. They mentioned that they were good friends and also spoke about the possibility of getting back together if Scott dealt with his alcoholism. However, now that Kourtney is happily engaged to Travis, her getting back with Scott does not seem to be on the table.

(Image: Instagram/@scottdisick)