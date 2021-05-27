Kraven The Hunter Standalone Film Gets Aaron Taylor-Johnson As The Lead Spider-Man Nemesis

A feature film on Marvel comics' character Kraven the Hunter has been in talks for quite a long time. Fans pitched Keanu Reeves, Joe Manganiello, Jason Momoa, and Karl Urban to play the character owned by Sony Entertainment. Now, the makers have finalized an actor to take on the role: Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson to play Kraven the Hunter in a standalone film

According to Deadline, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been tapped to portray the lead role as Sergel Kravinoff in Sony's Marvel film Kraven the Hunter. The character is considered one of the most notorious and iconic antiheroes. He has faced Black Panther, Venom, and several others in the comics, and is one of Spider-Man's most popular and formidable enemies.

The latest entry in Sony Pictures' Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC) will be directed by J. C. Chandor. The screenplay is written by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing. The movie is eyed to hit the theatres on January 13, 2023. More actors will join Kraven the Hunter cast as it moves forward.

It is reported that Aaron Taylor-Johnson came on the radar of studio executives after newspapers of his upcoming multi-starrer action film Bullet Train, a Sony Pictures Releasing, started coming in. There was news that his scenes in the film would blow many viewers. The actor played one of the key assassins in the movie and according to Deadline, his scenes with lead star Brad Pitt were so impressive that the company acted fast to get him on a phone call with filmmaker J. C. Chandor. There is news that Tom Hardy, who essays Eddie Brock / Venom in the SPUMC, helped Taylor-Johnson as he eased his pressure of taking on the character. Following the conversation, the director and actor connected and a deal was quickly finalized.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is no newbie to the superhero genre. He was seen as Pietro Maximoff / Quicksilver in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). But it was just for one film, Avengers: Age of Ultron, as the character was killed which disappointed many fans who argued that the potential of both the actor and the character were underutilized. His acting includes Shanghai Knights, Nowhere Boy, Kick-Ass, Anna Karenina, Nocturnal Animals, and more, with Christopher Nolan's Tenet, being his latest outing.

