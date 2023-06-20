Kraven The Hunter Trailer: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Is On The Hunt In Spider-Man Spin-off

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is gearing up for the release of his upcoming superhero action film Kraven the Hunter. The actor has been working on the project for the last two years. The over three-minute-long trailer was released by the makers on Tuesday.

3 things you need to know

Kraven the Hunter is a Spider-Man spin-off movie.

It will tell the origin story of Marvel villain Sergei Kravinoff.

The film is directed by JC Chandor.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is out for blood in Kraven the Hunter

Aaron plays Kraven, a Russian immigrant who wants to defeat Spider-Man in order to prove that he is the best hunter alive. Kraven, also known as Sergei Kravinoff, is a founding member of the Sinister Six supervillain squad who enjoys hunting with his bare hands. Kraven first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man comic in 1964,

In the trailer, a young Kraven, raised by his violent, overbearing father, is fighting to discover his true identity. Kraven develops superhuman strength and tracking skills after surviving a violent assault by a lion while on a hunt with his family. This happens when the lion's blood mixes with his own.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson makes his debut in Spider-Man Universe

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's portrayal of Kraven may be his debut in the Sony Spider-Man Universe, but it's not the first time he will be playing a superhero character on screen. He previously played the role of Quicksilver in the 2015 film Avengers: The Age of Ultron. Kraven the Hunter is the fourth movie in Sony's Spider-Man supervillain storylines. It follows Venom (2018), its 2021 sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius (2022).

(The official poster of Kraven the Hunter features Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven | Image: Aaron Taylor-Johnson/Instagram)

Along with Aaron, Kraven the Hunter also stars Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Levi Miller, Christopher Abbott Fred Hechinger, Ariana DeBose and Russell Crowe in major roles. Sony Pictures' first R-rated film is scripted by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk. The producers are David Householter, Matt Tolmach and Avi Arad. The movie's theatrical release date was initially set for January 13, but the makers postponed it to October 6.