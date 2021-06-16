Kraven To Have Face-off With Villain Chameleon In Upcoming Eponymous Film

A movie based on the fictional character Kraven - The Hunter is in the development phase as reported earlier. In a recent update, it was announced that the character will now be seen in an interesting face-off with Chameleon. Find out the other details about the movie as you read further.

Kraven will have a face-off with Spider-Man villain Chameleon

According to ComicBookMovie.com, an intriguing update has come out for all those who are waiting for the solo movie based on Kraven, the Hunter. The outlet reports that he will be seen having a deadly face-off with the Spider-Man franchise villain, Chameleon. The titular role of Kraven will be taken up by Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Earlier in May 2021, it was reported that Sony Pictures had roped in Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who has earlier been a part of the movies, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Kick-Ass. The upcoming movie will be the first, major appearance made by the character on the big screen. The recent update has brought in exciting information about the negative character.

The characters of Kraven and Dmitri Smerdyakov aka Chameleon have been seen coming together, multiple times in the comics. The two have a bunch of things in common apart from being nemeses of Spider-Man. Chameleon is the master of disguise, while Kraven is the fearsome big game hunter and the two have earlier also been revealed to be half-brothers.

The family history that they share might also contribute to a bunch of twists in the upcoming movie. The movie will have JC Chandor at the helm, who is known for directing Triple Frontier and A Most Violent Year. The screenplay will be penned by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, along with Richard Wenk. The Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters movie is slated to release in theatres on January 13, 2023.

The Illuminerdi had earlier reported that the studio is in search of an actor in their thirties. It is speculated that they are looking for someone to play the Spider-Man villain Chameleon, however, the studio has not released a statement about the same so far. The studios have just revealed that newcomers will play a significant role in the project.

Image: Still from Outlaw King

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.