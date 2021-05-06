Kris Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Pay $37 Million For Combined Property In Hidden Hills

Kris Jenner and her daughter Khloe Kardashian are all set to be neighbours. The KUWTK stars have reportedly spent a combined amount of $37 million on properties close to each other. Momager Kris Jenner’s farmhouse-style home will supposedly bigger than her daughter Khloe Kardashian's a.k.a. her new neighbour.

The Kardashians and Jenners often make headlines for various reasons. Currently, the reality television family is trending as the final season of their show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is airing. Moreover, Kim Kardashian recently entered the billionaire club due to her various endeavours. But now, the Kardashians are making headlines for their latest property purchase.

According to The Dirt’s report, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner have purchased an expansive property in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley. This property is situated in the Valley’s Hidden Hills, a famous gated community. The mansions of the both the Kardashians are currently under construction. Talking about the price tag of this property, both Kris and Khloe paid a combined $37 million to become each other's neighbours in this community.

While Kris Jenner paid $20 million for a bigger home, her daughter Khloe Kardashian paid the remaining $17 million. A YouTube channel by the name X17 Online posted a video of the under-construction site. As per the channel's video, Kris Jenner’s home will be spanning over 16,000 square feet. Whereas, Khloe Kardashian’s house will of 10,000 square feet. Even though Kris’ mansion will be bigger than her daughter’s new home, both the houses will have lavish amenities like swimming pools and cabanas.

2020 and 2021 has been a quite profitable year for the Kardashian and Jenner clan. Kylie Jenner continues to grow her empire through her cosmetics business while Kim Kardashian is pursuing a law degree along with handling KKW Beauty and SKIMS. Kendall Jenner also announced her tequila brand and is already quite successful in the modeling world.

Talking about Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner, Khloe is still the owner and brand ambassador of the luxury clothing brand, Good American. Whereas Kris Jenner busy managing the career of all her kids. After announcing the end of KUWTK, the family quickly signed a show deal with Hulu. Details about this upcoming show are still under wraps.

