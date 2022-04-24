Kris Jenner Jokes About Will Smith-Chris Rock's Oscars Feud During Blac Chyna's Court Case

Days after Oscars 2022, Will Smith and Chris Rock's feud is unarguably the most debated topic. The King Richard actor's fierce response to Chris Rock's joke regarding his wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the academy awards was regarded as one of the major highlights of the event.

Smith's altercation left fans in shock with many supporting the actor's defence to protect his wife while others condemned him for his unjust reaction. Many celebrities also joined fans by opinionating on the feud. Joining the bandwagon is Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kris Jenner who recently cracked a joke on Will Smith's infamous slap during her court trials with Blac Chyna.

Kris Jenner jokes about Will Smith's slap controversy

For the unversed, Blac Chyna has filed a defamation case against the Kardashian-Jenner clan, claiming that the family misled E! network execs for the cancellation of her and Rob's E! reality TV show titled, Rob & Chyna. Amidst the ongoing trial, Kris made a statement that surprised everyone.

As reported by Insider, the socialite cracked a joke on Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars 2022 altercation that lightened up the mood of the trial room. Kris used the incident as a reference to explain the meaning of a chat that she sent after her son Rob Kardashian had a fight with Chyna in December 2016.

Reportedly, the text had Jenner's conversation with E! executives where she mentioned that Chyna had just "beat the s**t out of Rob's face." When the court asked what she meant by that statement in the text, Jenner responded and said, "I meant, beat the s**t out of someone's face. It's a figure of speech. Like, if I was at an awards show, and someone walked on stage and slapped me. And I said, 'Someone slapped the s**t out of my face!'" Jenner's statement made everyone in the court laugh.

More about the legal battle between Chris Jenner and Blac Chyna

The legal battle between Jenner and Chyna started in 2017. Back then, Chyna sued Rob and his family for allegedly 'damaging her brand' as well as 'verbally and physically' abusing her. Recently Kris had claimed Chyna tried to kill Rob Kardashian. In her statement, she said-"I was told she tried to strangle him with a phone cord. I was told it was complete chaos that this was happening. I was very upset. Rob was hysterical crying. It was a mess. I can't imagine what it was like having a gun pointed at your head."

