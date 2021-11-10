Kris Jenner Puns On 'precious, Beautiful Granddaughter' Dream's Name On Her Birthday

Kris Jenner took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to extend her wishes to her granddaughter, Dream, who is the child of Robert Kardashian and Blac Chyna. She posted a plethora of pictures of herself with Dream Kardashian and also included other family members in the pictures. She called her her 'precious, beautiful granddaughter' as she penned down a heartfelt note to her on her special day.

Kris Jenner wishes granddaughter Dream on her birthday

Wishing her granddaughter on her Instagram account, Kris Jenner mentioned that she was ' truly a dream' and wrote that she brings joy and happiness into the family's life. She also praised her 'infectious giggle and adorable laugh' and concluded by saying she loves her 'to the moon and back'. Kris also added a picture of Rob Kardashian with Dream, in which he can be seen smiling at her.

The caption read, "Happy birthday to my precious beautiful granddaughter Dream! You are truly a DREAM GIRL and you bring such joy and happiness to all of our lives! You greet each day with that big smile of yours and that infectious giggle and adorable laugh!!! You are such a caring, kind, thoughtful, sweet girl and it makes my heart so full to watch you with your cousins… I love you Dream Girl to the moon and back!!!! Xoxo". Kris Jenner also posted the same caption on her Instagram story but included some never-seen-before pictures.

Kris Jenner is known for celebrating all her family members' birthdays with elaborate heartfelt captions. Last week, Kendall Jenner celebrated her birthday and Kris began her caption by writing, "Happy happiest birthday to my amazing, kind, caring, compassionate, smart, gorgeous, intelligent, loving, brilliant, genuine, beautiful inside and out, coolest, most stylish daughter @kendalljenner who has the biggest heart and the most beautiful smile and who lights up every room she walks into."

She included pictures from Kendall's childhood and continued, "Kenny, you light up my life every single day and I am so proud of you!! Thank you for every single memory we have made and for always being my ride or die. You always have my back and I love chasing dreams together!! You will always be my little girl who all you wanted to do was ride your pony and grow up and be a supermodel." Kendall recently revealed that her mother waits at the top of the Met Gala steps every year and watches her daughters walk down the red carpet. Kris included a video in her birthday wish to her daughter, in which she can be seen doing exactly that, as Kendall walked the carpet at the 2021 Met Kala.

Image: Instagram/@krisjenner