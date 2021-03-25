Kris Jenner Reveals She Depends On Daughter Kim Kardashian During Times Of Crisis

The Kardashian family is considered to be one of the most famous and influential celebrity families in the United States. Almost every member of the family has created a seperate identity on their own over the last few years. A big share of the family’s success and fame goes to Kris Jenner, who has been carefully supervising her celebrity daughters right since the beginning. However, she has recently revealed that when she faces any tough situation, she turns to her daughter Kim Kardashian and also revealed the reason behind this.

Kris Jenner on why she depends on Kim during a crisis

Kris Jenner has been praised by her children on multiple occasions in the past for managing them with care in their personal as well as professional life. However, in her recent interview with W.S.J. Magazine, Kris has revealed that she herself turns to Kim Kardashian during tough times. She has also revealed that not only she, but the rest of her children also turn to Kim for support during times of crisis. Kris has also explained the reason why Kim is seen to be the go-to person in their family.

According to Kris, Kim is quite calm and she’s “the only one who thinks things through”. Kim, on the other hand, shared her own experience of having her mother by her side and praised her for everything that she has done for her and her siblings. Kim also said that all of her siblings often get angry at her for having her “mom hat on” when she should have her “manager’s hat on”. But she said that she “feels bad for her” and believes that Kris should get “every award on the planet” for having six children who have “really full lives”.

Kris Jenner has starred alongside her daughters Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie in their hit reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. While all of her daughters gained massive popularity after starring in this show, Kim Kardashian is regarded as the most popular among the rest. Along with being a major television personality, Kim is also regarded as one of the biggest names in the fashion industry.